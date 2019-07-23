July 23, 2019
New British Leader: Boris Johnson named Conservative leader
Boris Johnson has been elected to lead the British Conservative Party and will become the next Prime Minister. He will formally take over from Theresa May on Wednesday. And he's promising to deliver Brexit by October the 31st with or without a deal which he wants to renegotiate with the EU. But he faces an uphill task and an increasingly divided party.
