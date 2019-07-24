WORLD
The Second World War brought with it massive urban destruction across Europe. And an easy, quick economic solution to the problem was Brutalist architecture. Raw, concrete and monolithic. These fortress-like buildings were commonly used for governmental projects as well as socially progressive housing solutions. They soon became ubiquitous in communist countries mainly due to their function over form ethos. Felix Torkar, Architecture Historian, SOS Brutalism 00:53 #Brutalism #Architecture #Design
July 24, 2019
