July 24, 2019
US Migrant Crisis: New ruling fast-tracks deportation from US
The Trump administration's latest attempt to deport undocumented migrants is now in force. The new rule is much harsher than previous legislation and allows the removal of people who may have been in the U.S for years. 16 months before the next presidential contest, Donald Trump is making immigration one of the key pillars of his re-election campaign.
