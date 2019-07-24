July 24, 2019
Investigation into possible female infanticide in India
“An investigation has been launched in the Indian state of Uttarakhand after alarming statistics showed that not a single girl was born in 132 villages spanning over three months. Female infanticide has been a problem in India for some time, due to parents preferring to have sons for cultural and financial reasons. #India #FemaleInfanticide #Infanticide”
