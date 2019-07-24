July 24, 2019
Boris Johnson becomes PM as Brexit looms | Money Talks
The UK's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, has begun to shape his new cabinet, moments after he officially took over the reins from Theresa May. Johnson's transition to the top job comes after May handed in her resignation to the Queen, and follows a Conservative Party leadership race in which he defeated rival, Jeremy Hunt, by a wide margin. #BorisJohnson #Brexit #TheresaMay
