Turkish banker Hakan Atilla returns to Turkey | Money Talks

Turkish banker Hakan Atilla is home after serving a 28-month jail term in the US. A New York court convicted him of conspiring to evade US sanctions on Iran. Atilla's employer, the state lender Halkbank, always denied the charges and the Turkish government said the case was politically motivated. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir gave us the details. #Atilla #USsanctions #HalkBank