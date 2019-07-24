July 24, 2019
BIZTECH

Olympic host city Tokyo asks workers to stay home | Money Talks
This time next year, hundreds of thousands of people will arrive in Tokyo for the Olympic Games hoping to see their favourites win gold. But visitors may face a challenge of their own -- the city's crowded commuter routes. Afzal Ahmed reports on a new trial programme asking workers to stay at home. #Tokyo2020 #CrowdedCommutes #Teleworkers
