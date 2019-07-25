The Cost of Catching El Chapo

One of the most powerful and dangerous drug lords in history was sentenced to life behind bars last week. Joaquin Guzman - nicknamed 'El Chapo' - brought billions of dollars of narcotics into the United States over the past thirty years. It reportedly made him one of the richest men in the world. But putting El Chapo away hasn't been cheap. In fact it's cost millions, and despite his conviction, his Mexican cartel is still thriving. Every year the US spends 50 billion dollars waging its war on drugs. But is it worth it? Adam Pletts explores. #America #ElChapo #Cartel #WaronDrugs #Mexico