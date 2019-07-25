WORLD
Mueller: Report did not totally exonerate Trump
The US president has not been exonerated of obstruction of justice. After two years of investigating possible collusion between Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia, Robert Mueller has appeared before Congress. He said his team did not reach a determination about whether the president committed a crime. He hardly deviated from the original contents of his report, repeating that Russia systematically interfered with the 2016 election, that it did so in favour of Trump, and that the president himself may not have been telling the truth in written statements to the investigation.
July 25, 2019
