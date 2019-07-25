WORLD
1 MIN READ
Until We Take Control: The Story of the Failed Coup In Turkey
In 2016, the future of Turkey hung in the balance. An attempted coup took place in which more than 250 people were killed, parliament was bombed and bridges across the Bosphorus were seized. The Gulenist network, known as FETO in Turkey, has been held responsible by the authorities. We examine the evidence against some of the main suspects and reveal new information about the investigation. We also speak to ex-members of the network, those wrongly jailed as a result of its actions, and those who tried to bring it to justice.
Until We Take Control: The Story of the Failed Coup In Turkey
July 25, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us