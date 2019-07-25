SANI ABACHA – The military leader who stole billions from Nigeria

Sani Abacha; President, dictator, his short rule divided Nigeria, and his execution of dissidents sparked international outrage. But it was only after he died in 1998 that the country became aware of the scale of corruption that existed under his iron grip. Billions of dollars were funnelled out of the country. But what role have western financiers played in hiding the money?