July 25, 2019
CLEANING YOUR CASH – How the UK’s financial system abets global corruption
So you’ve amassed a fortune in ill-gotten cash, but how do you invest it? Britain’s financial system might help. The UK’s overseas territories allow some of the world’s most corrupt individuals to set up nameless companies where they can stash their funds, often using them to buy luxury properties in London and elsewhere.
