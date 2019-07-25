NIGERIA’S MISSING BILLIONS – How Sani Abacha ripped off his country with the help of Western bankers

$267 million has been seized from bank accounts in the island of Jersey. It belonged to the son of General Sani Abacha, the military leader who ruled Nigeria with an iron fist from 1993 until 1998. Abacha embezzled $5 billion from his country, and stashed it in bank accounts throughout Europe and America. We ask how he was able to get away with it, and speak to the daughter of legendary Nigerian writer and activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was executed under Abacha’s regime.