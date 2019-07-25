July 25, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Puerto Rico's governor resigns amid public pressure | Money Talks
The governor of Puerto Rico has announced his resignation after weeks of protests in the US territory. Calls for Ricardo Rossello to step down came after a text message scandal and corruption investigations into relief funds received after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. Sally Ayhan reports. #PuertoRico #RicardoRossello #CorruptionInvestigations
