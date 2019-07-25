Turkey slashes interest rate to 19.25% | Money Talks

Turkey's central bank has slashed interest rates by a whopping 425 basis points to 19.75 percent. Inflation has been falling in recent months, after rising to its highest level since 2003 in August. That's given the central bank room to cut the cost of borrowing to revive the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. And Hakan Akbas joined us from Bodrum in Turkey. He's a senior advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group - a global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm. #TurkeyCentralBank #CurrencyCrisis #TurkeyRecession