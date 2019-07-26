WORLD
US and Turkey: Allies at odds
The United States has removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme in reaction to the latter’s purchase of the S-400 Russian missile defence system. The first shipment of the S-400s to Turkey has already been completed and Turkey expects the system to be fully deployed by April next year. The US has threatened further sanctions on Turkey over the issue, although President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed reluctance in this regard. We discuss the latest escalation of tensions between the two NATO allies. Guests: Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science, Maltepe University Tudor Onea, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Bilkent University
July 26, 2019
