Qatar’s resilient economy
More than two years ago, Saudi Arabia led a sea, land and air blockade on Qatar, ending all diplomatic and trade ties with the tiny nation. The Saudis, along with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and cozying up to Iran – charges Doha denies. Despite the rift, the Qatari economy has been resilient and the government now plans to build mega projects such as the Qatar Media City to attract top international media brands. Strait Talk anchor Ayse Suberker was in Doha, where she sat down with the Chairman of the project, Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani.
