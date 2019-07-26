President Erdogan on the purchase of 100 New Generation Boeings

In his address to his governing AK Party on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is purchasing 100 new generation Boeing Aircrafts from the US and deals have been made. He added that Turkey may rethink the 10-billion-dollar deal if the US increases its pressure on the purchase of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.