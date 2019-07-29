Heatwave threatens Europe's food supplies | Money Talks

Temperatures across Europe are expected to cool following a second massive heatwave on the continent this month. Several people have died and infrastructure and food production are under strain. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on the story, We spoke to Bjorn Lomborg, president of the think tank, the Copenhagen Consensus Center. He's also a visiting professor at the Copenhagen Business School. #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #FoodProduction