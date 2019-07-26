Trade war with China weighs on US economic growth | Money Talks

The US economy slowed in the second quarter as the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing continued to weigh on businesses in the world's largest economy. While the 2.1-percent GDP growth figure was better than what some had been expecting, the slowdown could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next week. Sibel Karkus has more. We spoke to Daniel Ryntjes in Washington DC.