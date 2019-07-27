The War in Syria: Regime air strikes kill at least 100 in 10 days

More than 100 people have been killed in air strikes by the Syrian regime in the past 10 days. The fatalities in Idlib, the last major rebel-held area, include 26 children. The United Nations has criticised world leaders, saying the rising death toll in Syria has been met with international indifference. Natasha Hussain reports. #Syria #Idlib #SyrianWar