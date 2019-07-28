July 28, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The War in Syria: Syrian war amputee sets up relief centre
The war in Syria has left millions of people physically disabled and psychologically traumatized. But, there are a few places where they can get the help they need to recover. One man in a northern town is determined to bring some hope to the wounded. As Shoaib Hasan explains, he knows all too well what they're going through. #Syria #War #Amputee
The War in Syria: Syrian war amputee sets up relief centre
Explore