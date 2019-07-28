July 28, 2019
Sudan Violence Probe: Opposition rejects June 3 crackdown findings
Protest leaders in Sudan have rejected the findings of a probe into the deadly break-up of a protest camp last month. A committee, which was appointed by the public prosecutor says 87 people were killed. That's higher than the original official toll, but lower than what opposition groups reported. Arabella Munro reports. #Sudan #Coup #Protests
