July 29, 2019
Hong Kong Protests: Police fire tear gas as thousands march
One of the most violent days of protests in Hong Kong in months has forced police to fire tear gas into the crowds, and detain a number of demonstrators. For an eighth consecutive week, people have rallied against a now-suspended extradition bill and over the excessive use of force by police against protesters. Jacob Brown has more. #HongKong #China #Protest
