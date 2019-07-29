Exclusive: Terror suspect detained in Turkey since January

Many foreign fighters leaving Syria are arrested and detained in Turkey. One of them is Sufean Mostafa Kamal. His father is Abu Hamza al Masri, the radical British cleric convicted by the US for supporting terrorism. Kamal's British citizenship was revoked in 2017, and he's currently being held in a detention centre near the Turkish city of Izmir, where he says he has no regrets. Shamim Chowdhury this exclusive interview. #TerrorSuspects #SyrianWar #Repatriation