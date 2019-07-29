E-sports Fortnite champion bags $3m | Money Talks

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Giersdorf may not have a driver's licence, but with the money he made on Sunday, he could buy a few cars. The American teenager has pocketed $3 million for winning the first Fortnite World Cup - an e-sports competition for the highly popular video game. And with online gaming revenues set to break records, it's likely the prize money for gaming events will follow suit.