Takeaway.com, Just Eat in $10B merger talks | Money Talks

Two of Europe's biggest food delivery firms are cooking up a treat: a possible merger worth billions of dollars. Netherlands-based Takeaway.com has agreed in principle to take over the UK's Just Eat. It would create one of the biggest online delivery platforms in the world. But as customers' appetite for food deliveries grows, so is competition. For more on this we spoke to Diana Gomes in London. She's a consumer goods research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. #TakeAwaydotCom #JustEat #Merger