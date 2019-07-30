WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should the UK Accept Former Fighters from Syria?
The UK revoked Sufean Mostafa Kamal’s citizenship, accusing him of being a terrorist in Syria. But Kamal says he fought with moderate rebels. We debate if the UK is right or wrong to make this former fighter stateless. And whether he, and others like him, should ever be allowed to return to the UK. Guests: Nadim Houry Executive Director of the Arab Reform Initiative Maryyum Mehmood Research Associate at Oxford University Tessa Glinoer The Henry Jackson Society #Syria #Fighters #Rebel #UK #Ban #CitizenshipRevoked #RevokeCitizenship
July 30, 2019
