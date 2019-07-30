WORLD
1 MIN READ
Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik Speaks to The Newsmakers
Zakir Naik is seen by many as a global superstar. The Islamic preacher has 17 million followers on Facebook and his own TV channel. But he's also a wanted man. Indian authorities accuse Naik of spreading hate speech and inspiring terrorism. From Malaysia, where he lives in exile, Naik denied the allegations against him to The Newsmakers. Guest: Nakir Naikir Islamic Televangelist Guest: Nakir Naikir Islamic Televangelist #India #ZakirNaik #Preacher #Televangelist #FreeZakirNaik #MuslimPreacher #Intolerance #Interpol
Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik Speaks to The Newsmakers
July 30, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us