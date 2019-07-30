July 30, 2019
California Shooting: Police confirm three people shot dead
The father of a six-year-old boy killed when a gunman fired into the crowd at a festival in California says his son had his whole life ahead of him. Stephen Romero was one of three people who died during the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic festival on Sunday night. The gunman himself was shot dead by police officers. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
