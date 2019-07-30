Hong Kong Protests: Demonstrators demand inquiry into violence

Democracy activists in Hong Kong have accused Beijing of "fanning the flames" of a city that is already fractured. Meanwhile the Chinese government has condemned the actions of the protesters saying it stood behind Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam. That's despite eight straight weeks of anti-government demonstrations that have paralysed parts of the city and often turned violent. Britt Clennett reports. #HongKong #China #CarrieLam