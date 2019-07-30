Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is known for channelling his own love of cinema into his movies. In True Romance, his main hero was a film buff. In 'Inglorious Basterds', a film critic masterminded the assassination of Adolf Hitler in a movie theatre. And Tarantino's latest offering follows two movie industry workers trying to make a living in Hollywood in 1969. A year that as Alican Pamir tells, shaped Tarantino's cinematic style. Ian Nathan, Author and Film Critic 04:20 #Tarantino #OnceUponaTimeinHollywood #Cinema