US and China aiming to end year-long trade war | Money Talks
US and Chinese officials are kicking-off a new round of trade talks in Shanghai, but expectations of a breakthrough are running low after President Donald Trump's latest attacks on China. It's been almost three months since the two sides met face-to-face after negotiations broke-down in May. But Washington and Beijing have been making good on recent pledges to resolve their year-long trade war, as Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, We spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington DC. She's the Business Advisory Services Director at the US-China Business Council. #USTradeWarwithChina #Negotiations #DonaldTrump
July 30, 2019
