Global Islamic finance market reaches $2T

The global Islamic finance market grew 10 percent in 2018, reaching beyond $2 trillion. Turkey's hoping to grab a larger market share in it and one of its oldest educational institutes, the Marmara University's launched the Islamic Economics and Finance Institute. Its rector, Erol Ozvar says the initiative will produce more professionals in the field and develop new financial products that meet Islamic standards. #IslamicFinance #MarmaraUniversity #IslamicEconomicsandFinanceInstitute