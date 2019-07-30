WORLD
1 MIN READ
Accused 9/11 mastermind willing to testify against Saudi Arabia
The accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks has stated he is willing to testify against Saudi Arabia if the US promises not to seek the death penalty against him. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in 2003 and has confessed that he was the mastermind behind the attacks on the Twin Towers that killed nearly 3,000 people and various other terrorist attacks. Victims of the 9/11 attacks are suing Saudi Arabia for its alleged involvement, and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s testimony could potentially help their case. #AlQaida #September11 #KhalidSheikhMohammed
Accused 9/11 mastermind willing to testify against Saudi Arabia
July 30, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us