The Rise of Black Cinema

From the first movie with an all-black cast that picked up the best picture Oscar to the first black superhero film. It seems like experiencing a kind of golden age of black cinema. It kicked off sometime back at the turn of the 1990s when black filmmakers brought the modern realities of everyday African-Americans to the big screen. Mia Mask, Professor of Film at Vassar College 02:30 #BlackCinema #AfricanAmerican #Cinema