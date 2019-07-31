Is Antifa Really a Terror Group?

The roots of Antifa sprung up in opposition to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Now the group is fighting Donald Trump. But with conservative pundits being attacked, the White House is pushing back by threatening to label the group a terrorist organisation. Is Trump overreaching? Or is Antifa dangerous? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Trump #USA #Antifa #Fascism #WhiteHouse #AntifaTerrorists #AntiFascists #AndyNgo #WhiteSupremacy