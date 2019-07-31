July 31, 2019
WORLD
Sudan suspends schools nationwide indefinitely following the killing of students
Sudan suspends all schools in the country following the killing of five protesters, including four school children in the city of El Obeid on Monday. Thousands of students in the capital and other cities are marching in the streets to protest the killing of the schoolchildren #Sudan #protests #students
