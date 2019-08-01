August 1, 2019
Is China tightening its grip on Hong Kong? | Moscow’s ‘Mass Unrest’
Hong Kong’s protests took a violent turn after a mob attacked commuters at a train station. As Hong Kongers’ trust in the Beijing-backed law enforcement dwindles, what are protesters hoping to achieve? Plus, Russian police detain thousands of people in Moscow who demand democratic reform ahead of local elections in September. Do the protests threaten President Putin?
