Designers hope to put spotlight on Somalia | Money Talks
Decades of war and upheaval have left many Somalis focused on survival, leaving little room for its fashion industry to grow. When it comes to clothing, many are forced to stick to limited but costly choices. But as Laila Humairah reports, some young designers in the capital Mogadishu are trying to push the industry forward by challenging the status quo. #SomaliaFashiion #GarmentDesign #Mogadishu
July 31, 2019
