Equal Pay for Equal Work

Recent surveys tell us that while women comprise the majority of museum employees when it comes to the top positions, most of them are taken by men. And in the case of the United States, white men. But, things are changing. In the last year, several institutions from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, have appointed women to their top posts. One thing that hasn't changed; gender pay gaps. Meric Oner, Director of Research and Programs at Salt 00:40 #EqualPay #Women #Museum