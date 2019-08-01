August 1, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What’s stoking unrest in Moscow?
Thousands in Moscow call for free and fair elections after opposition candidates are banned from taking part in local elections. Do these demonstrations pose a threat to the Kremlin? Guests: Anna Arutunyan Senior Russia Analyst at the International Crisis Group Sergey Markov Former Spokesman to Russian President Vladimir Putin Tanya Lokshina Human Rights Watch Associate Director for Europe and Central Asia
