August 1, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One US lawmaker's mission to 'cancel' online culture
Social media addiction - is there really such a "thing"? The World Health Organisation hasn't classified it as a disorder - but one US senator believes it's a major problem which requires urgent attention. So much so, he's introduced a bill in the US Senate which could fundamentally change how social media works. Adama Munu has all the details. #TRTWorld #NewsFeed
One US lawmaker's mission to 'cancel' online culture
Explore