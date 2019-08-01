Is social media an addiction which needs a cure? – Newsfeed

00:54 - A senator wants to change the law in the United States to combat what he calls dangerous social media use. The WHO hasn’t classified social media as an addiction, so do the rules need to change? 05:56 - A bitter food fight has broken out in India after a Hindu Zomato customer complained that a Muslim driver was delivering his food order. 08:30 - Who is Tulsi Gabbard and where does her allegiance lie? #NewsFeed #Tulsi2020 #Badshah