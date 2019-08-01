BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Amazon makes push into automotive industry | Money Talks
Online retail giant, Amazon, may have its roots in e-commerce, but over the last decade, it has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire that include logistics, cloud computing, and digital services. Now, it's revving-up to dominate the streets in fast-growing field of transportation technology. We got under the hood of Amazon's auto ambitions with Santosh Rao in New York. He's the Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Amazon #Ecommerce #TransportationTechnology
Amazon makes push into automotive industry | Money Talks
August 1, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us