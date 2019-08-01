Amazon makes push into automotive industry | Money Talks

Online retail giant, Amazon, may have its roots in e-commerce, but over the last decade, it has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire that include logistics, cloud computing, and digital services. Now, it's revving-up to dominate the streets in fast-growing field of transportation technology. We got under the hood of Amazon's auto ambitions with Santosh Rao in New York. He's the Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Amazon #Ecommerce #TransportationTechnology