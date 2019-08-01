Washington targets Tehran's top diplomat | Money Talks

Iran's president Hasan Rouhani says the US is childish for sanctioning Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, and is acting out of fear of Iran's top diplomat. The Trump administration has blocked any property or interests Zarif has in the US, the latest attempt by Washington to pressure Tehran's struggling economy. John Brain reports. And we unpacked the move with Jamal Abdi, President of the National Iranian American Council. He joins us from Washington DC. #IranSanctions #HasanRouhani #USsanctions