Bangladesh Dengue Outbreak: Tens of thousands diagnosed with Dengue

In Bangladesh, thousands have been diagnosed with dengue fever in the past week. The government has confirmed over 15,000 cases since the beginning of the year. The staggering numbers have increased pressure on hospitals and some in the capital city are now running out of space for patients. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #Bangladesh #Degue #DengueOutbreak