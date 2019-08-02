WORLD
Will Civilian Deaths Hurt the US in the Afghan Peace Talks?
A roadside bomb, suspected of being planted by the Taliban, hit a bus this week filled with women and children. Dozens died. It's the kind of news you'd think could give the US the moral high ground during peace talks in Doha. But it probably won't. A new UN report says coalition forces are responsible for more civilian deaths this year-- than the Taliban. 717 compared to 531. Guests: Shukria Barakzai Former Afghan Ambassador to Norway Feroz Bashari Afghan government spokesman Graeme Smith Author of 'The Dogs Are Eating Them Now: Our War in Afghanistan' Thomas Johnson Director of the Program for Culture and Conflict Studies at the Naval Postgraduate School
August 2, 2019
