Do We Need a Space Force?
The race to militarise space is a very real thing. Gone are the Star Wars jokes that dogged Donald Trump when he proposed a US Space Force last year. Since then -- China and Russia started throwing more money at nano-satellites, laser guns, jamming devices and cyber-attack software. And French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest to jump onboard. But is this going to put all our lives at risk? Guests: Subrata Ghoshroy Researcher at MIT's Science, Technology and Society Programme Laura Seward Forczyk Founder of Astralytical Dean Cheng Senior Researcher at the Heritage Foundation #Space #StarWars #SpaceRace #US #SpaceForces #China #Russia #France #Afghanistan #Taliban #Terrorism #US #War #Civilians #PeaceTalks
August 2, 2019
