August 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why lasers are the choice weapon for Hong Kong protesters
The protests in Hong Kong continue to make headlines around the world. And one interesting element of the confrontation has caught people's attention online. Confronted with a police force using tear gas and rubber bullets... protesters are arming themselves with some creative tools of resistance. Here's Adama Munu. #NewsFeed #HongKongProtests
Why lasers are the choice weapon for Hong Kong protesters
Explore